Ukrainian forces kill 790 Russian soldiers and damage 16 Russian tanks on 22 February

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 23 February 2023, 08:09

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 790 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 22 February. Russia’s total personnel losses reached 145,850 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 145,850 (+790) military personnel,
  • 3,350 (+16) tanks,
  • 6,593 (+24) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,352 (+7) artillery systems,
  • 471 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 244 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 287 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,029 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,215 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
  • 228 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

