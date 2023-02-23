Ukrainian forces kill 790 Russian soldiers and damage 16 Russian tanks on 22 February

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 790 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 22 February. Russia’s total personnel losses reached 145,850 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 145,850 (+790) military personnel,

3,350 (+16) tanks,

6,593 (+24) armoured combat vehicles,

2,352 (+7) artillery systems,

471 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

244 (+1) air defence systems,

299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

287 (+0) helicopters,

2,029 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,

873 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,215 (+3) vehicles and tankers,

228 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!