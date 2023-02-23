Ukrainian forces kill 790 Russian soldiers and damage 16 Russian tanks on 22 February
Thursday, 23 February 2023, 08:09
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 790 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 22 February. Russia’s total personnel losses reached 145,850 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 145,850 (+790) military personnel,
- 3,350 (+16) tanks,
- 6,593 (+24) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,352 (+7) artillery systems,
- 471 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 244 (+1) air defence systems,
- 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 287 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,029 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,215 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
- 228 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!