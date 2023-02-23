Putin announces deployment of Sarmat nuclear missiles as Russia celebrates "Defender Day"

During a speech to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, which Russia celebrates on 23 February, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army would receive new, modern weapons, including Sarmat missile systems that come with new heavy missiles.

Source: Meduza, a Russian publication based in Latvia; Interfax

Quote from Putin: "This year, our first Sarmat missile systems will be deployed, equipped with a new heavy missile. We will continue to produce Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile systems and deliver an extensive supply of the Zircon sea-launched hypersonic missiles."

Details: Putin said that the Russian troops will also receive "new assault systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems."

Putin also promised to "pursue a balanced and high-quality development of all branches of the Armed Forces" and to "improve the training system for units and subdivisions".

"Soldiers, sergeants and officers who have proved their mettle during hostilities on the front are the solid foundation here," Putin said, underscoring that "millions of people are wholeheartedly, at the call of their hearts supporting soldiers on the frontline and this unbreakable unity is the key to our victory."

The Russian President also mentioned the need to strengthen Russia’s "nuclear triad" [a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles – ed.].

On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats to resume nuclear weapons tests is something no one is taking seriously anymore.

On 22 February, CNN reported that Russia carried out a test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile around the time US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, 20 February 2023. The test appeared to have failed.

