All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin announces deployment of Sarmat nuclear missiles as Russia celebrates "Defender Day"

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 23 February 2023, 07:40
Putin announces deployment of Sarmat nuclear missiles as Russia celebrates Defender Day

During a speech to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, which Russia celebrates on 23 February, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army would receive new, modern weapons, including Sarmat missile systems that come with new heavy missiles.

Source: Meduza, a Russian publication based in Latvia; Interfax

Quote from Putin: "This year, our first Sarmat missile systems will be deployed, equipped with a new heavy missile. We will continue to produce Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile systems and deliver an extensive supply of the Zircon sea-launched hypersonic missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin said that the Russian troops will also receive "new assault systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems."

Putin also promised to "pursue a balanced and high-quality development of all branches of the Armed Forces" and to "improve the training system for units and subdivisions".

"Soldiers, sergeants and officers who have proved their mettle during hostilities on the front are the solid foundation here," Putin said, underscoring that "millions of people are wholeheartedly, at the call of their hearts supporting soldiers on the frontline and this unbreakable unity is the key to our victory."

The Russian President also mentioned the need to strengthen Russia’s "nuclear triad" [a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles – ed.].

Background:

  • On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats to resume nuclear weapons tests is something no one is taking seriously anymore. 
  • On 22 February, CNN reported that Russia carried out a test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile around the time US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, 20 February 2023. The test appeared to have failed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: