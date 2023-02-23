Lithuanian Prime Minister: Russia's "suspension" of participation in nuclear weapons treaty with US is new element of pressure

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Russia's "suspension" of participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty with the United States is a new element of its pressure on the West.

Source: LRT (Lithuanian National Radio and Television), citing Šimonytė on CNN (Cable News Network) on 22 February, writes European Pravda.

"Putin has a habit of resorting to such techniques to increase pressure, there are no big surprises here," she said.

At the same time, the Lithuanian premier called on NATO to transfer even more forces to the eastern flank of the Alliance and increase them to the level of a brigade, and increase investment in air defence, emphasising that this will be a deterrent for Russia.

Ingrida Šimonytė also called on allies not to delay in strengthening support for Ukraine. She noted that previously, "a lot of time was spent on conversations", so the necessary amount of weapons reached Ukraine a few months later than necessary.

"This means that during such discussions and hesitation, human lives were wasted...it would be in the interests of all countries to provide the necessary systems and funds faster, and not later," the prime minister said.



On 21 February, during an address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is terminating its participation in the New START treaty, but does not withdraw from the treaty (although technically, a "suspension" is not provided for).

At a meeting on 22 February, the Federation Council [Russian parliament's lower chamber] voted for the law that terminates Russia's participation in the agreement about limitations of strategic nuclear arsenal.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to review the decision, and US President Joe Biden called it "a big mistake".

