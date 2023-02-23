All Sections
UK Intelligence: "Victories" near Vuhledar expected from commander of Russian forces, but this is unlikely

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 08:22
In the near future, Russian forces may again try to achieve some success near Vuhledar, where they suffered heavy losses in February, but they are unlikely to have the resources to do so.

Source: European Pravda; UK Defence Intelligence

Details: The review reads that over the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has continued in the Bakhmut sector where Ukrainian forces are keeping resupply routes open to the west despite Russia’s creeping encirclement over the last six weeks.

Vuhledar also came under heavy shelling. "There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022. Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces likely still has responsibility for the Vuhledar operation. Its commander, Colonel General Rustam Muradov, is likely under intense pressure to improve results following harsh criticism from the Russian nationalist community after previous setbacks. However, it is unlikely that Muradov has a striking force capable of achieving a breakthrough," the review emphasises. 

In previous reviews, the Intelligence has mentioned that Russia's 155th Brigade and 40th Navy Brigade, considered elite units, suffered very heavy losses near Vuhledar and are now likely ineffective in combat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

