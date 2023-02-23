All Sections
Russia tries to end war as quickly as possible – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Iryna Balachuk, Roman KravetsThursday, 23 February 2023, 09:28

Russia does not have an intention to prolong the war in Ukraine for years, but quite the opposite – it is trying to achieve at least some results and end the war as soon as possible. 

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Budanov: "No, absolutely not. Exactly the opposite. Russia is trying in every possible way to end the war as quickly as possible. But their military bloc is still trying to prove that 'we can do it, let's limit ourselves to the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts', but we will definitely do it and stop the war."

Details: Budanov added that there is a group of people in the Russian Federation who believe that delaying the conflict plays into Russia’s hands, but there are people who are convinced that this actually benefits Ukraine.  

Quote from Budanov: "The problem is that, in fact, although I hate all these muscovites, there are also some not-so-dumb guys and girls there. And they clearly understand that no one has time. The longer this goes on, the more and faster the complete destruction of the armed forces and the economy will come."

Details: He also believes that we can expect another Russian missile attack on "symbolic dates", that is, 23-24 February. 

Nevertheless, Budanov has stressed that Ukraine is continuing to receive weapons from its partners and everything is going according to plan, "give or take", as regards a counteroffensive planned for the spring. 

