Zelenskyy to hold press conference on 24 February
Thursday, 23 February 2023, 10:45
On Friday, 24 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian invasion; the event will be called February. Year One of Invincibility.
Source: Office of the President
Details: Accreditation of media representatives is open until 14:00, 23 February.
Journalists will be informed about the time and place of the event in a letter confirming their accreditation.
Each media can accredit one correspondent, one cameraman, and one photographer.
Background:
- After 8 years of hybrid war, on 21 February 2022, Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the so-called "DPR" (Donetsk People's Republic) and "LPR" (Luhansk People's Republic), and on 24 February, he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that Russian provocations and missile attacks are possible on 23-24 February, so Ukrainian defenders are preparing for any possible scenarios.
