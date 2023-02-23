All Sections
Ukraine not to use Western jets to deliver strikes on Russian territory – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 11:05

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasises that Ukraine would not use Western-provided fighter jets to deliver strikes on Russian territory. 

This was said in an interview with Sky News, writes European Pravda

Kuleba noted that Ukraine needs fighter jets to bring this war to its end and push Russians back behind its borders. 

"We're using weapons, which we receive from partners, to strike Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine," Mr Kuleba said.

Asked if he could guarantee that Ukraine would not use Western jets and other long-range weapons to bomb Russia itself, the foreign minister said: "We can guarantee that we will be using Western weapons to liberate Ukrainian territories."

Earlier, Kuleba said that Ukraine is especially interested in fighter jets from the US, UK, France and Germany. 

On Wednesday, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, commented on the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine, noting that it will primarily concern Soviet MiG-29 aircraft, which it seeks to replace with modern Western-style jets.

