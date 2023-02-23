Movement of Russian equipment without distinctive signs detected near border with Chernihiv Oblast

The Russian occupiers may be preparing provocations before the anniversary of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February; in particular, the movement of a convoy of military equipment without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel uniforms, similar to the uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was recorded near the border with Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "The occupiers are preparing possible provocations for the anniversary of the full-scale invasion; most likely, the goal is to accuse the Ukrainian defenders of violating territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

Intelligence data confirms the movement of a convoy of military equipment without identification marks and troops dressed in the uniform similar to that worn by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded near the border with Chernihiv Oblast.

Details: The Operational Command added that the defence forces of Sivershchyna (Ukraine's north) keep the situation under control and, unlike the occupiers, have never resorted to such provocations.

Quote: "Each soldier follows the generally accepted warfare rules, not encroaching on foreign territories, but exclusively protecting his native land from an insolent and treacherous enemy."

In addition, the occupiers continue to shell the border settlements of Chernihiv Oblast with mortars.

In particular, 9 strikes were reported from 07:50 to 08:45, reportedly from a 120 mm mortar, near Yeline village.

There were no losses among personnel and equipment. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure facilities.



Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!