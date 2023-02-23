All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Movement of Russian equipment without distinctive signs detected near border with Chernihiv Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 10:18
Movement of Russian equipment without distinctive signs detected near border with Chernihiv Oblast

The Russian occupiers may be preparing provocations before the anniversary of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February; in particular, the movement of a convoy of military equipment without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel uniforms, similar to the uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was recorded near the border with Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "The occupiers are preparing possible provocations for the anniversary of the full-scale invasion; most likely, the goal is to accuse the Ukrainian defenders of violating territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

Intelligence data confirms the movement of a convoy of military equipment without identification marks and troops dressed in the uniform similar to that worn by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded near the border with Chernihiv Oblast.

Details: The Operational Command added that the defence forces of Sivershchyna (Ukraine's north) keep the situation under control and, unlike the occupiers, have never resorted to such provocations.

Quote: "Each soldier follows the generally accepted warfare rules, not encroaching on foreign territories, but exclusively protecting his native land from an insolent and treacherous enemy."

In addition, the occupiers continue to shell the border settlements of Chernihiv Oblast with mortars.

In particular, 9 strikes were reported from 07:50 to 08:45, reportedly from a 120 mm mortar, near Yeline village.

There were no losses among personnel and equipment. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: