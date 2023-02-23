Russia launched over 5,000 missiles and carried out nearly 3,500 air strikes in Ukraine last year – General Staff

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has launched almost 5,000 missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 23 February

Quote: "Overall, since the start of the Russian full-scale armed aggression, the Russian occupation forces have launched almost 5,000 missiles and nearly 3,500 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine."

Details: According to Hromov, the occupiers carried out almost 1,100 strikes using UAVs.

He also added that due to the lack of high precision missiles in their arsenal, Russian forces use Kh-22 anti-ship cruise missiles, the so-called "aircraft carrier killers", to destroy Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Throughout February, the Ukrainian forces shot down 6 jets, 2 helicopters, 80 cruise missiles and 84 UAVs of the Russian invaders.

According to Hromov, the Kremlin's plans did not change. They aim to capture the main cities of Donetsk Oblast, subsequently occupying Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in their entirety during summer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!