All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia launched over 5,000 missiles and carried out nearly 3,500 air strikes in Ukraine last year – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 14:11

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has launched almost 5,000 missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 23 February

Quote: "Overall, since the start of the Russian full-scale armed aggression, the Russian occupation forces have launched almost 5,000 missiles and nearly 3,500 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine."

Details: According to Hromov, the occupiers carried out almost 1,100 strikes using UAVs. 

He also added that due to the lack of high precision missiles in their arsenal, Russian forces use Kh-22 anti-ship cruise missiles, the so-called "aircraft carrier killers", to destroy Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Throughout February, the Ukrainian forces shot down 6 jets, 2 helicopters, 80 cruise missiles and 84 UAVs of the Russian invaders.

According to Hromov, the Kremlin's plans did not change. They aim to capture the main cities of Donetsk Oblast, subsequently occupying Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in their entirety during summer.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News