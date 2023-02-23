All Sections
Russians double down on Tavriisk front, change strategy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 February 2023, 13:45
Russians double down on Tavriisk front, change strategy

Throughout 22 February, the situation on the Tavriisk front has been changing ceaselessly, yet Ukrainian Defence Forces were able to push back the Russian Forces.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman of the Defence Forces on Tavriisk front, on the air of national television

Quote: "From early morning yesterday, the enemy began to attack more persistently. Forty-three clashes occurred. All of them on the Vuhledar-Mariinka-Avdiivka front. The strategy of the enemy’s advance was somewhat different this time."

Details: According to Dmytrashkivskyi, apart from mounting an assault with 10-15 soldiers, the Russians also tried to advance in companies with fire support from military equipment. 

The spokesman noted that during the day, the situation in the area around Avdiivka changed dynamically. The result of the day was that all Russian attacks were repelled, and in some directions the Defence Forces of Ukraine even managed to advance, noted Dmytrashkivskyi.

The occupiers lost 17 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 multiple-launch missile systems on 22 February. Their personnel losses amount to approximately 300 soldiers. 

There were no assaults on the Zaporizhzhia front, but the Russians constantly used barrel artillery and multiple-launch missile systems to attack populated areas. Only during the past day, 70 such attacks were recorded, with another 16 during the night, added the spokesman of the Defence Forces.

