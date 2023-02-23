All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry refutes China's statement about alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 16:24

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has categorically refuted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement that the weapons that the US supplies to Ukraine are allegedly often smuggled into the hands of criminal groups in Europe and other regions.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Quote: "We categorically refute insinuations about the alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine.

Our country has a modern and effective system of control over the receipt and use of weapons, which is highly trusted by our partners. This system is multi-level and completely excludes any possibility of illegal export of weapons."

Details: Nikolenko mentioned that Russia invests numerous resources in disinformation, in order to undermine the international military aid provided to Ukraine, and called on the Chinese side to be guided exclusively by facts and not to be a tool in the hands of Russian propaganda.

Where and under which conditions the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued such a statement, Nikolenko didn’t mention.

Background: In July 2022, Peter Stano, spokesperson of the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, reported that Russia had launched an intensive disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the EU and NATO, claiming it is "smuggling arms" that were supplied by allies.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News