Ukraine's Foreign Ministry refutes China's statement about alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 15:24
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has categorically refuted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement that the weapons that the US supplies to Ukraine are allegedly often smuggled into the hands of criminal groups in Europe and other regions.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Quote: "We categorically refute insinuations about the alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine.

Our country has a modern and effective system of control over the receipt and use of weapons, which is highly trusted by our partners. This system is multi-level and completely excludes any possibility of illegal export of weapons."

Details: Nikolenko mentioned that Russia invests numerous resources in disinformation, in order to undermine the international military aid provided to Ukraine, and called on the Chinese side to be guided exclusively by facts and not to be a tool in the hands of Russian propaganda.

Where and under which conditions the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued such a statement, Nikolenko didn’t mention.

Background: In July 2022, Peter Stano, spokesperson of the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, reported that Russia had launched an intensive disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the EU and NATO, claiming it is "smuggling arms" that were supplied by allies.

Advertisement: