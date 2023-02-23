Zelenskyy: The fact that China started talking about Ukraine is very good

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the very fact of the appearance of China's proposals to end the Ukrainian-Russian war to be a positive.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Quote: "I know the general things. I have not seen the document. It is too early to analyse this document. In general, the fact that China has started to talk about Ukraine is very good. These are the first steps and it is not bad.

Advertisement:

We will draw conclusions when we see the specifics."

Details: According to the president, it would be desirable for Ukraine to meet with China.

"We sent this message at the diplomatic level," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

China has promised to publish its peace initiative for the Russian-Ukrainian war on 24 February 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he does not know the specific points of the "peace plan" for the Russian-Ukrainian war that China plans to present, and he counts on support for Ukraine's "peace formula".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!