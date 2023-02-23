All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putting pressure on Ukraine to hold peace talks makes no sense – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 16:43

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that putting pressure on Ukraine with a proposal to initiate peace talks with Russia makes no sense.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, reports Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "We were under bigger pressure before the full-scale war. But after the beginning of the invasion, it became clear to everybody that Russia is not a state, but a terrorist organisation that came to murder and conquer territories. It became clear to everybody that the issue is about the destruction of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian."

Details: According to him, "it is impossible to put pressure on us. Does somebody want to? Yes. But these people speak aloud less, and that is great, [that means – ed.] they understand better with whom they have had a dialogue earlier," said Zelenskyy. 

He emphasised that Russia's goal is a complete capture of Ukraine's territory. "The question of historical borders arises again. It means that they want to capture [the territories] and are looking for justifications for this seizure," the President said.

Quote: "There is no point in putting pressure on Ukraine. Because otherwise, Russia will come to Europe to put pressure on Europe."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News