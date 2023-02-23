All Sections
Putting pressure on Ukraine to hold peace talks makes no sense – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 15:43
Putting pressure on Ukraine to hold peace talks makes no sense – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that putting pressure on Ukraine with a proposal to initiate peace talks with Russia makes no sense.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, reports Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "We were under bigger pressure before the full-scale war. But after the beginning of the invasion, it became clear to everybody that Russia is not a state, but a terrorist organisation that came to murder and conquer territories. It became clear to everybody that the issue is about the destruction of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian."

Details: According to him, "it is impossible to put pressure on us. Does somebody want to? Yes. But these people speak aloud less, and that is great, [that means – ed.] they understand better with whom they have had a dialogue earlier," said Zelenskyy. 

He emphasised that Russia's goal is a complete capture of Ukraine's territory. "The question of historical borders arises again. It means that they want to capture [the territories] and are looking for justifications for this seizure," the President said.

Quote: "There is no point in putting pressure on Ukraine. Because otherwise, Russia will come to Europe to put pressure on Europe."

Advertisement: