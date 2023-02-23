All Sections
Spanish Prime Minister announces supply of 10 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 15:54
Pedro Sánchez, Head of the Spanish government, this Thursday announced in Kyiv that the batch of the Leopard 2 tanks that Spain is going to supply Ukraine with will be increased to 10 units.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spanish media outlet El Pais

Sánchez confirmed the statement by Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain, that Spain will supply Ukraine with 6 tanks, but added that this number will be increased to 10.

 "We have the intention to do it in the next few weeks or months," Sánchez reported at the joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was held after midday but the broadcast of which was postponed for security reasons.

Zelenskyy in turn announced that Spain joined the tank coalition.

"Today I was assured that Spain will transfer the Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian troops are already training in Spain," he reported.

"We are striving to synchronise the delivery of tanks to Ukraine with the end of training of the Ukrainian troops," Sánchez added.

He also does not exclude the increase of the number of tanks that will be transferred to Ukraine.

"Moreover, we are ready to send more Leopard tanks at a later stage if needed," stated Sánchez.

Background:

During his visit to Ukraine, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast that suffered from the Russian occupation.

