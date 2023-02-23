All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spanish Prime Minister announces supply of 10 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 16:54

Pedro Sánchez, Head of the Spanish government, this Thursday announced in Kyiv that the batch of the Leopard 2 tanks that Spain is going to supply Ukraine with will be increased to 10 units.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spanish media outlet El Pais

Sánchez confirmed the statement by Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain, that Spain will supply Ukraine with 6 tanks, but added that this number will be increased to 10.

 "We have the intention to do it in the next few weeks or months," Sánchez reported at the joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was held after midday but the broadcast of which was postponed for security reasons.

Zelenskyy in turn announced that Spain joined the tank coalition.

"Today I was assured that Spain will transfer the Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian troops are already training in Spain," he reported.

"We are striving to synchronise the delivery of tanks to Ukraine with the end of training of the Ukrainian troops," Sánchez added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also does not exclude the increase of the number of tanks that will be transferred to Ukraine.

"Moreover, we are ready to send more Leopard tanks at a later stage if needed," stated Sánchez.

Background:

During his visit to Ukraine, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast that suffered from the Russian occupation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News