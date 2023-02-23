All Sections
Putin still wants to capture Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 20:54
Volodymyr Zelensky, Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not given up hope of occupying the city of Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC

Quote: "I think President Putin still wants to occupy Kyiv. However, their ideas, mission and hope are for the whole of Ukraine. They want us to lose our independence and our sovereignty. And so, I think everyone has understood: if you cannot occupy the capital, if you cannot occupy Kyiv, you cannot occupy Ukraine."

Details: At the same time, the president is confident that it would be a huge challenge, a problem, and a big mistake for Russians and Belarusians, in case the latter join the former, to take Kyiv.

Zelenskyy believes that the Russian army is no longer as strong as it used to be. And even in its best shape, it could not capture the Ukrainian capital.

The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether Ukraine would be able to cope if Belarusian troops joined the Russian ones. The president stressed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces would hold out.

