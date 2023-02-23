All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin still wants to capture Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 19:54
Putin still wants to capture Kyiv – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelensky, Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not given up hope of occupying the city of Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with BBC

Quote: "I think President Putin still wants to occupy Kyiv. However, their ideas, mission and hope are for the whole of Ukraine. They want us to lose our independence and our sovereignty. And so, I think everyone has understood: if you cannot occupy the capital, if you cannot occupy Kyiv, you cannot occupy Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, the president is confident that it would be a huge challenge, a problem, and a big mistake for Russians and Belarusians, in case the latter join the former, to take Kyiv.

Zelenskyy believes that the Russian army is no longer as strong as it used to be. And even in its best shape, it could not capture the Ukrainian capital.

The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether Ukraine would be able to cope if Belarusian troops joined the Russian ones. The president stressed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces would hold out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: