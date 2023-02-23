NATO: There are signs that China may be preparing to help Russia with weapons

The North Atlantic alliance has noticed signs that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons that could be used for offensive operations in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; a Reuters interview with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

"We haven’t seen any supplies of lethal aid from China to Russia, but we have seen signs that they are considering and may be planning for that. That’s the reason why the United States and other allies have been very clear, warning against that. And China should of course not support Russia’s illegal war," he said.

Stoltenberg stressed that China is a member of the UN Security Council and that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine violates the UN Charter.

"The basic principle of that charter is to respect the integrity of other nations and not to march in and invade another country with hundreds of thousands of troops. Of course China should not be part of that," the Secretary General added.

Previously: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" that China was discussing the possibility of providing Russia with lethal military aid that could be directed to support aggression against Ukraine, and may publish relevant data.

Commenting on this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that any potential intelligence data about China supplying weapons to Russia which the United States plans to publish is just speculation.

China is known to be preparing to present its position on a political resolution of the conflict in Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

