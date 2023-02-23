All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian strike damages Kherson pipeline, leaving 40,000 people without heat

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 23:27
Russian strike damages Kherson pipeline, leaving 40,000 people without heat

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on the current state of the main pipeline in Kherson, which was damaged in a Russian attack.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "During the evening I’ve been receiving detailed reports on the situation in Kherson.

Advertisement:

The latest Russian strike has damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about 600 buildings – more than 40,000 people!

Repair work will continue without a break until the heating supply is restored.

And we will restore it! No matter what these Russian terrorists and bastards do, we will restore everything."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: