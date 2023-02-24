All Sections
Russian strike damages Kherson pipeline, leaving 40,000 people without heat

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 00:27

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on the current state of the main pipeline in Kherson, which was damaged in a Russian attack.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "During the evening I’ve been receiving detailed reports on the situation in Kherson.

The latest Russian strike has damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about 600 buildings – more than 40,000 people!

Repair work will continue without a break until the heating supply is restored.

And we will restore it! No matter what these Russian terrorists and bastards do, we will restore everything."

