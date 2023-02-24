Russian troops attack Sumy Oblast over 90 times, dropping mortar bombs and VOG grenades

The Russian occupying forces have attacked five hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, dropping mortar bombs and VOG fragmentation grenades, over the past 24 hours.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The hromadas of Myropillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Nova Sloboda and Krasnopillia came under fire.

A total of 93 strikes were recorded, including 42 strikes from mortars, 7 from artillery, dropping 4 VOG using a quadcopter and 40 strikes from a grenade launcher.

A non-residential building was damaged as a result of shelling (one strike reported) in the village of Riasne, Krasnopillia hromada.

The territory of the hromada was also fired on with mortars, with 5 strikes reported. The dropping of VOG-type ammunition from quadcopters launched from the territory of the Russian Federation was also recorded.

The Russians fired mortars at Myropillia hromada from 09:45, with 6 strikes. Artillery shelling (self-propelled artillery system) has been conducted since 11:40, with 6 strikes reported.

Bilopollia hromada: the hromada was fired on with mortars, with 22 strikes and grenade launchers, 40 strikes reported during the day.

Russian forces conducted a mortar attack on Khotin hromada from 11:10, with 5 strikes reported.

The Russians dropped 4 mortar bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!