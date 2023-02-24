All Sections
Zelenskyy on one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion: "A year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 07:10

Marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was a "year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity".

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not fleeing, but facing. Facing the enemy. Resistance and struggle. 

It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!"

