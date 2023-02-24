All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 February 2023, 08:21

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that two people were killed and seven more were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 23 February.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 23 February, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast: one in Yampil and one in Ivanivske."

Details: Another 7 people in the Oblast were wounded, Kyrylenko said. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Failed Russian offensive, destroyed UAVs and important Russian facility – General Staff on day 365 of war
In Donetsk Oblast, Russians kill one civilian and wound another in a day – Оblast Military Administration
Paratroopers show how they repelled night assault of occupiers near Marinka
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News