Russians kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that two people were killed and seven more were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 23 February.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 23 February, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast: one in Yampil and one in Ivanivske."

Details: Another 7 people in the Oblast were wounded, Kyrylenko said. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

