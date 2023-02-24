All Sections
Zelenskyy decorates Ukrainian defenders on Sofia Square

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 February 2023, 09:25
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decorated Ukrainian defenders with the national awards, particularly the title of Hero of Ukraine, on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion on Sofia Square on the morning of February 24.

Source: award ceremony

Details: The national flag was raised at Sophia Square. At the same time, the national anthem was performed live by Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.   

Zelenskyy has thanked all the defenders and the Ukrainians who are standing up to the aggressor, each in their place.

 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank everyone who has survived that February, this year, and who gives Ukraine its invincibility!

Glory to all who are in combat now! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Ukrainian border guards and all of you, our Defence and Security Forces! Glory to all of you who help fight and who save lives! Bright memory to all those whose lives were taken by this war."

 

Details: The attendees observed a minute of silence for the fallen defenders and all victims of the Russians.

 

The president also awarded state decorations, some of them posthumously.

 

A ceremony of presenting battle flags was also held on Sofia Square.

 

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council; and ministers and other officials attended the event.

