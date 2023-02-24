All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Verkhovna Rada denounces all treaties with Russia concerning Sea of Azov

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 14:07

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has denounced all treaties with Russia concerning the Sea of Azov on Friday, 24 February.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram, documents 0182 and 0183 on the Verkhovna Rada website

Details: Zhelezniak specified that these are the treaties between Ukraine and Russia about cooperation in using the Azov Sea and the Kerch strait and about creating the Black Sea naval cooperation group that have been terminated.

The first treaty was signed in 2003, and 303 MPs supported its termination (with 226 necessary to pass the decision). The second agreement was signed the same year; 305 members of the Parliament voted for its termination.

Explanatory notes list the following denunciation reasons:

  • Russia de facto turns the Azov Sea, which has the territorial sea and exclusive economic zone of Ukraine, into its own "inland sea", and usurps the rights and jurisdiction of Ukraine as a coastal state in its sea areas in the Black Sea, the Azov Sea and in the Kerch strait;
  • damages and/or sinks commercial vessels that sail under the flags of different states, and shells the sea ports infrastructure of Ukraine;
  • besieges the Kakhovka vessel gateway on the Dnipro river, which is a strategically important facility for the Ukrainian maritime industry, grain and food transportation;
  • besieges coastal drilling platforms in the Black Sea belonging to Ukraine and conducts illegal mining on the Ukrainian Black Sea and Azov Sea shelves.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News