Belarusian Defence Ministry says Rocket Forces unit getting ready for "combat use"

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence has published a message that it was conducting "combat readiness measures", in the framework of which "one of the Rocket Forces units" advanced to a certain area and received the task of "preparing the equipment for combat use".

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus on Telegram

Quote: "As part of combat readiness measures, one of the Rocket Forces units is advancing to a designated area.

The personnel should work out a set of measures to arrange the area of the starting positions and prepare the equipment for combat use."

Details: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus has not announced the exact location of the unit, nor any other details.

Later, the agency published a video of the "missile unit" moving to a "specified area."

When downloaded, the video is saved with a title "Iskanders [Russian ballistic missile system – ed.] marching".

