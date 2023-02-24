All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia will never win in Ukraine – Biden

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 14:42

Joe Biden, the President of the US, has stated that Russia will never win in Ukraine.

Source: Joe Biden on Twitter on the anniversary of the full-scale war, as cited by European Pravda

"Today I will repeat what I said a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. The dictator who attempted to rebuild the empire will never erase the Ukrainian people’s love for freedom. Barbarity will never break the will of the free. Ukraine will never become a victory for Russia. Never," Biden stressed.

Background: On 24 February, the US announced a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

We suggest you refresh in your memory the first statement of the US President after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, and Biden’s program speech in Warsaw made on 21 February 2023. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News