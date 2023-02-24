All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia will never win in Ukraine – Biden

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 13:42

Joe Biden, the President of the US, has stated that Russia will never win in Ukraine.

Source: Joe Biden on Twitter on the anniversary of the full-scale war, as cited by European Pravda

"Today I will repeat what I said a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. The dictator who attempted to rebuild the empire will never erase the Ukrainian people’s love for freedom. Barbarity will never break the will of the free. Ukraine will never become a victory for Russia. Never," Biden stressed.

Advertisement:

Background: On 24 February, the US announced a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

We suggest you refresh in your memory the first statement of the US President after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, and Biden’s program speech in Warsaw made on 21 February 2023. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: