Russia will never win in Ukraine – Biden

Joe Biden, the President of the US, has stated that Russia will never win in Ukraine.

Source: Joe Biden on Twitter on the anniversary of the full-scale war, as cited by European Pravda

"Today I will repeat what I said a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. The dictator who attempted to rebuild the empire will never erase the Ukrainian people’s love for freedom. Barbarity will never break the will of the free. Ukraine will never become a victory for Russia. Never," Biden stressed.

Background: On 24 February, the US announced a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

