Up to 10,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus now, situation on border under control

The situation at the Ukrainian state border is under control as of 24 February 2023, the Defence Forces are monitoring all actions of Russian forces in order not to let any provocations happen.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air of Channel 24

Quote: "Yesterday and last night, we did not notice any provocations at the border. The situation directly at the border line with Belarus and Russia remains fully under control.

Indeed, these fronts remain quite intense. For instance, Russian military units are still on the territory of Belarus. We have the information that there are approximately 9-10,000 soldiers there.

Belarus as a state continues to support Russia in its war against our country. But those Russian units that are in Belarus are mainly deployed at training grounds where they are training or conducting joint military exercises that are ongoing for many months now…

Whatever is there in Belarus, our main task is to be ready for any situation, including provocations."

Details: Demchenko has pointed out that there is no offensive grouping that it would take to invade the territory of our state from Belarus at the moment.

Nevertheless, Ukraine keeps enhancing the border line and areas near the border in order for the Defence Forces to have a possibility to respond to any aggressor.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has explained that it is impossible to fortify the border with the Russian Federation, as they carry out attacks every day – Ukraine has noted about 500 attacks on the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts since the start of 2023.

Border guards are also closely monitoring the situation on the border with Moldova, where there is a temporarily Russian-occupied region called Transnistria, as the Russians could use it for provocations. At the moment, there are no actions detected there.

