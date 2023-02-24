All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Guard destroys company of occupiers in Kreminna

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 15:03

On Thursday, 23 February, the soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a company of Russian occupiers, which, within an attack group of three companies, mounted an offensive in the vicinity of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast. 

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "As for Kreminna: yesterday, the National Guardsmen of the 15th Regiment repelled a Russian attack. 

Three enemy companies were advancing, and only two came back. One of the companies, around 70 occupiers became 'cargo 200' [dead soldiers – ed.]. The number of injured is still being determined." 

Details: According to Haidai, the situation on the Bilohorivka front is stable. The occupiers are trying to advance on the Svatove front, using heavy equipment. After a failed Russian attack, the situation stabilised. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News