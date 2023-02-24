National Guard destroys company of occupiers in Kreminna

On Thursday, 23 February, the soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a company of Russian occupiers, which, within an attack group of three companies, mounted an offensive in the vicinity of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As for Kreminna: yesterday, the National Guardsmen of the 15th Regiment repelled a Russian attack.

Three enemy companies were advancing, and only two came back. One of the companies, around 70 occupiers became 'cargo 200' [dead soldiers – ed.]. The number of injured is still being determined."

Details: According to Haidai, the situation on the Bilohorivka front is stable. The occupiers are trying to advance on the Svatove front, using heavy equipment. After a failed Russian attack, the situation stabilised.

