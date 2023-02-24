Russia strikes dormitory in Kherson at nighttime

On the night of 23 February, Russian forces hit a dormitory in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Around 23:00, the residents of a dormitory in Kherson woke up to an explosion. They ran in the corridor, listening to the sounds with horror; the windows dropped down along with their frames, debris from projectiles hit the insides of the rooms.

Miraculously, no one was hurt".

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration emphasises that the Russians used artillery. One projectile struck a wall of the dormitory.

Kherson Oblast public emergency and rescue service closed the openings, caused by the explosions, with wooden planks.

