Russia strikes dormitory in Kherson at nighttime

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 15:57

On the night of 23 February, Russian forces hit a dormitory in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "Around 23:00, the residents of a dormitory in Kherson woke up to an explosion. They ran in the corridor, listening to the sounds with horror; the windows dropped down along with their frames, debris from projectiles hit the insides of the rooms.

Miraculously, no one was hurt". 

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration emphasises that the Russians used artillery. One projectile struck a wall of the dormitory. 

Kherson Oblast public emergency and rescue service closed the openings, caused by the explosions, with wooden planks. 

