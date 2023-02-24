All Sections
Russia, China and South Africa to conduct joint military exercises, Ukraine "deeply disappointed"

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 16:57

Ukrainian diplomats are disappointed that China and South Africa are to conduct joint naval exercises with Russia. A ship marked with the letters "Z" and "V" will participate in the exercises [these insignia, used by Russian troops during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have become distinctive symbols of Russian military aggression – ed.]. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine 

Quote: "Ukraine is deeply concerned about the joint naval exercises with Russia and China in the Republic of South Africa. 

A Russian frigate marked with the symbols "Z" and "V" is taking part in the exercises. These are the symbols under which the Russian army is currently committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.  

The Russian warship is also carrying the same type of missiles that they use to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages." 

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Ukraine is deeply disappointed that, at a time when the international community is condemning Russian aggression and reinforcing Russia’s isolation, the government of South Africa is "learning from the military experience of the Russian war machine". 

Not only that: the exercises will be conducted on 24 February, the day when Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war not seen in Europe since the time of the Second World War. 

Quote: "We call on the Republic of South Africa not to encourage further Russian aggression and its sense of impunity, and to stand up for the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter."

Background:

  • The MOSI II joint naval exercises began on 17 February and will last ten days. Frigates, destroyers and oil tankers of the three countries are participating. Significant manoeuvres are planned for 25-27 February.

