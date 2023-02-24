All Sections
Germany to increase number of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine from 14 to 18

Friday, 24 February 2023, 16:38

Germany will supply Ukraine with four additional main combat Leopard 2 A6 tanks.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Germany following a joint decision of Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, and his military advisors

Four tanks will be transferred to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr [the Armed Forces of Germany – ed.] storages. Thus, Germany will supply Ukraine with 18 main combat tanks instead of 14, as it was reported earlier.

Quote: "Thanks to this decision, we can now facilitate a mixed Ukrainian battalion in conjunction with our Portuguese and Swedish partners," reports the Ministry of Defence of Germany.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, confirmed on Friday that Sweden will supply Ukraine with up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks of 2A6 and 2A5 types.

Portugal will transfer three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in March. 

