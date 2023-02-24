All Sections
If all partners keep their word and there is no blah-blah, victory will be inevitable – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 February 2023, 16:50
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the victory is inevitable, but it is important that both Ukrainians at home and international partners are united and keep their promises.

Source: President during a press conference on 24 February

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I really want [the victory to come in 2023 – ed.] and I believe that if each of us – both partners and us inside – remain strong, and if our partners [are – ed.] united for our victory, as it is a victory of values, if they keep all their words and meet their deadlines and it is not just blah, blah, blah, then I believe in it."

Details: The president believes that Ukraine’s and its partners’ actions are very effective, and there is evidence of this, but it is important to keep going so that the war does not go any further.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "So if we all do the important homework, we will inevitably win. I am sure we will win. I want it to happen this year. We have everything for this: motivation, confidence, friends, diplomacy, you [the media – ed.]. We have united all our forces against this invasion.

However, it is important that each of us now focuses on working onward – then we will win, because the truth is on our side."

