All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy names those who disappointed him during war

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 February 2023, 17:50
Zelenskyy names those who disappointed him during war

At a press conference on 24 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered questions regarding those who disappointed him during the full-scale aggression, his mistakes, and his worst impression of the invaders' crimes.

Source: Zelenskyy during the February. The Year of Invincibility press conference

Quote: "Who disappointed me? All those who left on the 24th [February 2022 – ed.]. All those who left Kyiv. Those who left the cities, and villages, [those who] were supposed to govern the state or protect it, and fight for it. All these people disappointed me."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy summarised the answer regarding "his biggest mistake", noting that there were plenty of them during the war. "I make choices from morning to night every day, and I am a living person, no matter what anyone may think. I am a living person, and every day I perhaps make mistakes. I am sure I make mistakes," the president said.

As he states, the main thing is that he, as the president, did not make any "fatal mistakes". "Thank God, there was no such mistake," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said that the worst thing he had seen during the war was the consequences of Russian aggression in the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. "It was terrifying because we saw this. We really saw that the devil is not somewhere else, he is here," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: