Zelenskyy names those who disappointed him during war

At a press conference on 24 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered questions regarding those who disappointed him during the full-scale aggression, his mistakes, and his worst impression of the invaders' crimes.

Source: Zelenskyy during the February. The Year of Invincibility press conference

Quote: "Who disappointed me? All those who left on the 24th [February 2022 – ed.]. All those who left Kyiv. Those who left the cities, and villages, [those who] were supposed to govern the state or protect it, and fight for it. All these people disappointed me."

Details: Zelenskyy summarised the answer regarding "his biggest mistake", noting that there were plenty of them during the war. "I make choices from morning to night every day, and I am a living person, no matter what anyone may think. I am a living person, and every day I perhaps make mistakes. I am sure I make mistakes," the president said.

As he states, the main thing is that he, as the president, did not make any "fatal mistakes". "Thank God, there was no such mistake," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said that the worst thing he had seen during the war was the consequences of Russian aggression in the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. "It was terrifying because we saw this. We really saw that the devil is not somewhere else, he is here," Zelenskyy emphasised.

