All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Risk of Russia invading other countries is real – Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 19:32

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the threat of a Russian invasion into another state to be a real possibility amid the failures of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine and its inevitable defeat.

Source: Zelenskyy on 24 February during a press conference marking the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I think it is possible and it may happen. Why? President Putin has to be presented with gains and victories. There will be no advances on the battlefield in Ukraine – at least we will fight if there is a supply [of weapons]," Zelenskyy said.

"And everyone understands that it [the new offensive – ed.] may be where there is a weakness, and it is preferable that these are the states that Moscow had influence on in Soviet times, and where there are certain problems, conflicts, and separatist institutions," he explained.

Details: As an example, the President cited the situation with Moldova, where, as Ukrainian side states, Russia was planning to carry out a coup d'etat.

"They [Russia] are currently saying that the situation on the 'contact line' between Transnistria [unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova – ed.] and Ukraine – on this border, some kind of misunderstanding is said to be taking place, there are shots fired. And they are spreading information that Ukraine is going to enter the territory of Transnistria," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and considers Transnistria to be part of Moldovan territory.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 23 February, the Russian Defence Ministry twice stated that Ukrainian forces were allegedly planning to stage an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities denied this.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News