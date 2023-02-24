All Sections
Risk of Russia invading other countries is real – Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 18:32

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the threat of a Russian invasion into another state to be a real possibility amid the failures of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine and its inevitable defeat.

Source: Zelenskyy on 24 February during a press conference marking the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I think it is possible and it may happen. Why? President Putin has to be presented with gains and victories. There will be no advances on the battlefield in Ukraine – at least we will fight if there is a supply [of weapons]," Zelenskyy said.

"And everyone understands that it [the new offensive – ed.] may be where there is a weakness, and it is preferable that these are the states that Moscow had influence on in Soviet times, and where there are certain problems, conflicts, and separatist institutions," he explained.

Details: As an example, the President cited the situation with Moldova, where, as Ukrainian side states, Russia was planning to carry out a coup d'etat.

"They [Russia] are currently saying that the situation on the 'contact line' between Transnistria [unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova – ed.] and Ukraine – on this border, some kind of misunderstanding is said to be taking place, there are shots fired. And they are spreading information that Ukraine is going to enter the territory of Transnistria," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and considers Transnistria to be part of Moldovan territory.

Background: On 23 February, the Russian Defence Ministry twice stated that Ukrainian forces were allegedly planning to stage an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities denied this.

Advertisement: