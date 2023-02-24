All Sections
EU again fails to approve new package of sanctions against Russia

Friday, 24 February 2023, 20:35
Call for sanctions, photo by Getty Images

Permanent representatives of the European Union member states in Brussels have once again failed to agree on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, the day when the restrictions were supposed to come into force.

Source: Reuters writes about it with reference to sources, European Pravda reports

Negotiations have been stuck on the issue of rubber trade with Russia for the third day in a row. Poland has reportedly rejected Italy's demand to ease new restrictions on rubber imports.

According to Reuters, Polish representatives said that the proposed restrictions on the import of Russian rubber to the EU provide for such a large quota of withdrawn imports and such long transition periods that they will not have any effect in practice.

Background: On Thursday, the European Union failed to sign the long-awaited 10th package of sanctions against Russia because of Poland's objections to the proposed restrictions on the import of synthetic rubber, which, in its opinion, are not strict enough.

Earlier, Josep Borrel, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted before 24 February, the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the new package of EU sanctions provides for restrictions on more than 60 Russian officials and politicians, some of whom are believed to have been involved in a campaign to forcibly export Ukrainian children to Russia.

