Russians fire over 100 shells on Nikopol district in a day

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:15

On Friday, the Russian military personnel were shelling the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast all day. In total, more than 100 shells were fired.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Today, the aggressor tormented Nikopol Oblast all day. They fired heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). In total, they sent more than 100 shells to peaceful settlements."

Details: According to Lysak, in total, the Russian occupation army shelled the area seven times. Three hromadas [administrative units designating towns, several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] came under attack: Myrove, Marhanets and Nikopol.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attacks are being established.

