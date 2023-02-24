Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after communicating with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: reports of the press services of both leaders, as quoted by European Pravda.

The Directorate for Communications of the President of Türkiye noted that, first of all, the conversation concerned the consequences of devastating earthquakes and "the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which started a year ago".

"President Erdoğan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

Expressing Türkiye's sincere wish for the revival of the agreement reached in Istanbul, President Erdoğan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard.

The Kremlin, in turn, recalled only the discussion on the Grain Agreement and the need to "remove obstacles to the corresponding supplies from Russia to the countries that need it most."

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his willingness to make any contribution to bringing peace closer based on a ceasefire and negotiations.

The previous conversation between the two presidents took place on January 20. In it, Erdoğan declared his readiness to be a facilitator and mediator for establishing a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

