All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:30

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after communicating with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: reports of the press services of both leaders, as quoted by European Pravda.

The Directorate for Communications of the President of Türkiye noted that, first of all, the conversation concerned the consequences of devastating earthquakes and "the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which started a year ago".

"President Erdoğan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

Expressing Türkiye's sincere wish for the revival of the agreement reached in Istanbul, President Erdoğan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard.

The Kremlin, in turn, recalled only the discussion on the Grain Agreement and the need to "remove obstacles to the corresponding supplies from Russia to the countries that need it most."

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his willingness to make any contribution to bringing peace closer based on a ceasefire and negotiations.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The previous conversation between the two presidents took place on January 20. In it, Erdoğan declared his readiness to be a facilitator and mediator for establishing a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News