All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 20:30
Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after communicating with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: reports of the press services of both leaders, as quoted by European Pravda.

The Directorate for Communications of the President of Türkiye noted that, first of all, the conversation concerned the consequences of devastating earthquakes and "the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which started a year ago".

Advertisement:

"President Erdoğan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

Expressing Türkiye's sincere wish for the revival of the agreement reached in Istanbul, President Erdoğan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard.

The Kremlin, in turn, recalled only the discussion on the Grain Agreement and the need to "remove obstacles to the corresponding supplies from Russia to the countries that need it most."

Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his willingness to make any contribution to bringing peace closer based on a ceasefire and negotiations.

The previous conversation between the two presidents took place on January 20. In it, Erdoğan declared his readiness to be a facilitator and mediator for establishing a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: