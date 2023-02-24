All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada to send 4 more Leopard 2s to Ukraine – Trudeau

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 20:57

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a special briefing that Ukraine will receive four more Leopard 2 tanks as part of military assistance.

Source: European Pravda.

Quote: "Today, Canada is announcing new military support for our friends in Ukraine. We will deliver four additional Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an armoured recovery vehicle," Trudeau said.

Advertisement:

He added that the Ukrainian side will also receive 5,000 pieces of ammunition of 155mm calibre, which "will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend their freedom and fight for Ukraine's territorial integrity."

Thus, Canada's total contribution to the "tank coalition" is eight Leopard 2 tanks so far.

Background: At the end of January, Anita Anand, Minister of Defence of Canada, announced the transfer of four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This happened a day after the German government officially announced the decision to transfer Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and allow re-export to other countries that also want to do so.

As of mid-February, Ukrainian military personnel were already being trained to operate the Canadian Leopard 2 in Poland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: