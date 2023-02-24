All Sections
Canada to send 4 more Leopard 2s to Ukraine – Trudeau

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:57

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a special briefing that Ukraine will receive four more Leopard 2 tanks as part of military assistance.

Source: European Pravda.

Quote: "Today, Canada is announcing new military support for our friends in Ukraine. We will deliver four additional Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an armoured recovery vehicle," Trudeau said.

He added that the Ukrainian side will also receive 5,000 pieces of ammunition of 155mm calibre, which "will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend their freedom and fight for Ukraine's territorial integrity."

Thus, Canada's total contribution to the "tank coalition" is eight Leopard 2 tanks so far.

Background: At the end of January, Anita Anand, Minister of Defence of Canada, announced the transfer of four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This happened a day after the German government officially announced the decision to transfer Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and allow re-export to other countries that also want to do so.

As of mid-February, Ukrainian military personnel were already being trained to operate the Canadian Leopard 2 in Poland.

