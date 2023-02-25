All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian anti-tank missile hits minibus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4 civilians

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 01:50
Russian anti-tank missile hits minibus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4 civilians

Over the course of the past day, 24 February, Russian forces shelled four hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.] Four people were hospitalised after a Russian guided anti-tank missile hit a minibus.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At 16:36, the Russians fired an anti-tank guided missile on civilian public transport, a Ruta minibus travelling from Zhuravka to Sumy, near the village of Vodolahy in the Khotin hromada.

Advertisement:

Four civilians sustained injuries as a result of the terrorist attack.

The casualties – the bus driver and three passengers – were taken to Sumy Oblast Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces carried out attacks on four hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past day: the Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas. A total of 46 shells, rockets and projectiles hit those areas.

Russian forces fired eight mortar-launched bombs on the Nova Sloboda hromada at 09:56; 14 Russian shells hit the hromada at 11:33.

The Khotin hromada was hit by five Russian mortar-launched bombs at 11:15.

Russian forces launched 12 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

At 16:14, the Russians opened artillery fire on the Yunakivka hromada; the area was hit seven times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: