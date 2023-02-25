Russian anti-tank missile hits minibus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4 civilians

Over the course of the past day, 24 February, Russian forces shelled four hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.] Four people were hospitalised after a Russian guided anti-tank missile hit a minibus.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At 16:36, the Russians fired an anti-tank guided missile on civilian public transport, a Ruta minibus travelling from Zhuravka to Sumy, near the village of Vodolahy in the Khotin hromada.

Advertisement:

Four civilians sustained injuries as a result of the terrorist attack.

The casualties – the bus driver and three passengers – were taken to Sumy Oblast Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces carried out attacks on four hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past day: the Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas. A total of 46 shells, rockets and projectiles hit those areas.

Russian forces fired eight mortar-launched bombs on the Nova Sloboda hromada at 09:56; 14 Russian shells hit the hromada at 11:33.

The Khotin hromada was hit by five Russian mortar-launched bombs at 11:15.

Russian forces launched 12 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

At 16:14, the Russians opened artillery fire on the Yunakivka hromada; the area was hit seven times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!