All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian anti-tank missile hits minibus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4 civilians

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 02:50

Over the course of the past day, 24 February, Russian forces shelled four hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.] Four people were hospitalised after a Russian guided anti-tank missile hit a minibus.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At 16:36, the Russians fired an anti-tank guided missile on civilian public transport, a Ruta minibus travelling from Zhuravka to Sumy, near the village of Vodolahy in the Khotin hromada.

Four civilians sustained injuries as a result of the terrorist attack.

The casualties – the bus driver and three passengers – were taken to Sumy Oblast Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces carried out attacks on four hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past day: the Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas. A total of 46 shells, rockets and projectiles hit those areas.

Russian forces fired eight mortar-launched bombs on the Nova Sloboda hromada at 09:56; 14 Russian shells hit the hromada at 11:33.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Khotin hromada was hit by five Russian mortar-launched bombs at 11:15.

Russian forces launched 12 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

At 16:14, the Russians opened artillery fire on the Yunakivka hromada; the area was hit seven times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News