Ukraine's defence forces repel 70 Russian attacks on 5 fronts – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 70 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 February

Quote: "The enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the past 24 hours, our defence forces have repelled around 70 attacks on those fronts."

"Russian invaders are searching civilian homes and seizing boats and other watercraft on the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. Earlier, such actions were observed before [the Russian forces’] withdrawal from Kherson Oblast’s right bank or before sabotage operations."

"Having destroyed 80% of housing stock in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, enemy forces are now offering the victims of those bombings housing in newbuilds on the outskirts of the destroyed city. But despite the fact that many people lost documents confirming their ownership when their homes were destroyed, the occupiers have cynically mandated that those who want to obtain new housing must be in possession of property ownership documents."

Details: Russian occupation forces have carried out 27 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, as well as 75 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), causing damage and destruction in cities and villages and injuring civilians. There is an ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

Occupation forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Yunakivka, Vodolahy and Boiaro-Lezhachi (Sumy Oblast), and areas in and around 23 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Lemishchyne, Oleksandrivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Ohirtseve and Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions near Masiutivka and to drive Ukrainian units out of the Serebriansk forestry. They shelled areas in and around 17 civilian settlements, including Hrianykivka, Kupiansk and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continued to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of Berkhivka, Ivanivske and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces are conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. Sixteen settlements were shelled, including Spirne, Vesele, Ivanivske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces also conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, in particular near Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka. Seventeen settlements were shelled, including Avdiivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Marinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka.

Areas in and around 20 civilian settlements came under Russian fire on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast) and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian occupation forces deployed artillery to shell areas in and around 34 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages, including Dudchany, Beryslav, Sadove, Kachkarivka, Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed one Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and four Russian UAVs (one Orlan-10, one Zala and two Lancet-3 drones).

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 20 airstrikes on concentrations of Russian troops and equipment and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two concentrations of Russian troops and three ammunition storage facilities.

