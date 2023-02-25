All Sections
Russian forces attack Nikopol and Marhanets, causing significant destruction: dozens of homes in ruins

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 06:50
Russian forces deployed heavy artillery to shell the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) nine times over the course of the night of 24–25 February: they damaged gas pipelines and power lines, several private businesses, over 30 residential buildings, three schools and several other buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Deadly shells hit Nikopol and Marhanets. There were no casualties. There was significant destruction."

Details: Three specialised high schools were damaged in Nikopol, as well as an administrative building, two private businesses and a shop.

Ten multi-storey apartment blocks, 11 private homes, several outbuildings and cars were also damaged there. Gas pipelines and a power line sustained damage.

Twelve private houses, 10 outbuildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in Marhanets. A civilian car caught fire, which was later extinguished by emergency workers.

Advertisement: