"Like Through the Looking-Glass" – Zelenskyy recalls his visit to liberated Kherson

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 13:19
Like Through the Looking-Glass – Zelenskyy recalls his visit to liberated Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that when he arrived in Kherson after it had been liberated from Russia, he had the feeling that he had gone through the Looking-Glass.

Source: Zelenskyy in a documentary project by Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I went to Kherson and saw these [propaganda – ed.] posters; it was an unpleasant feeling.

It felt as if I had gone through the Looking-Glass.

I can imagine... For several months, this had been going on in Kherson Oblast, and I arrived, and the city had already been so transformed by these things.

These are small things, but these small things affect the whole atmosphere, and then I thought: what is it like in Donetsk?"

Previously: Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on 14 November 2022 when it had just been liberated from the Russian invaders.

Background: On 9 November, Sergei Surovikin, the ex-Commander-in-Chief of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, reported that the Russian army was leaving the city of Kherson.

On 11 November, Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Kherson was returning under Ukraine’s control and  the Armed Forces of Ukraine were entering the city. The Russian occupiers’ retreat routes are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army.

As of 12 November, legitimate Oblast and City Military Administrations, as well as the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police of Ukraine, began to work in liberated Kherson. A curfew has been imposed in the liberated city of Kherson from 17:00 to 08:00.

The authorities urged residents of the liberated area to evacuate.

