Russian invaders deported 50 high school students from Lysychansk to Russian Federation

The Russian occupying forces took 50 high school students from the occupied city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast to the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. Reportedly, students will prepare to take exams on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC)

Quote: "The enemy is transporting Ukrainian high school students to the Russian Federation to make them take school exams on Russian territory.

Fifty eleventh grade students were taken from Lysychansk to prepare and pass the Unified [Russian] State Exam. They were taken to Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan. They have been promised further free education in institutions of higher education on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The goal of all these measures is the assimilation of [Ukrainian] youth. Hence, it is an issue of the ethnocide of Ukrainians and the suppression of self-determination."

Background: Earlier, NRC reported that Russian occupiers are compiling lists of schoolchildren in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts who can be conscripted upon reaching the age of majority.

