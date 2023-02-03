All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian aircraft, 4 tanks and kill 840 occupiers

Friday, 3 February 2023, 07:42

Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that Russia has lost about 840 soldiers, a fixed-wing aircraft, four tanks, six armoured combat vehicles and two multiple-launch rocket systems in the last 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 129,870 (+840) military personnel
  • 3,215 (+4) tanks
  • 6,388 (+6) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,215 (+3) artillery systems
  • 460 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 222 (+0) air defence systems
  • 294 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 284 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,952 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 796 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,068 (+4) vehicles and tankers
  • 202 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

