Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian aircraft, 4 tanks and kill 840 occupiers

Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that Russia has lost about 840 soldiers, a fixed-wing aircraft, four tanks, six armoured combat vehicles and two multiple-launch rocket systems in the last 24 hours.

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 129,870 (+840) military personnel

3,215 (+4) tanks

6,388 (+6) armoured combat vehicles

2,215 (+3) artillery systems

460 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

222 (+0) air defence systems

294 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

284 (+0) helicopters

1,952 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs

796 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,068 (+4) vehicles and tankers

202 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

