All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finland joins group of countries working to hold Russia liable for crime of aggression

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 12:54
Finland joins group of countries working to hold Russia liable for crime of aggression

Finland has joined the core group working on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "On 2 February, 2023, Finland joined a group created to support Ukraine in ensuring Russia's liability for its crime of aggression," the ministry said, recalling that core group now includes 19 countries and the EU's foreign policy service, in addition to Ukraine and Finland.

Advertisement:

"Supporting and strengthening the law-based world order is one of the priorities of Finland's foreign policy. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of the UN Charter... War crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression are the most serious international crimes that affect the entire international community and pose a threat to global peace and security," the Foreign Ministry emphasised.

Details: The ministry noted that war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine are being investigated on a large scale domestically in the country and around the world, and Finland supports both the International Criminal Court's investigations and Ukrainian experts.

Quote: "[However,] Russia's liability for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and its consequences will be incomplete if the crime of aggression is left out of the picture. Finland is willing to help Ukraine find the most effective ways to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Details: The communiqué also stated that only persons who, by virtue of their position and authority, exercise control and can direct the policy or military actions of a particular state can be guilty of the crime of aggression.

Background: At the end of January, the group on the creation of a special tribunal met in Prague, Czech Republic, with 20 countries participating.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: