New sanctions package against Russia to be worth €10 billion – European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has announced that the amount of restrictions under the 10th package of sanctions against Russia will amount to 10 billion euros.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia and Russian society are already paying a high price due to the implemented sanctions. The 10th sanctions package is being prepared, we have intentions to implement it by 24 February. It will be worth about €10 billion".

Von der Leyen added that this package would focus on technology that must not be used by the Russian military machine.

"In other words, we are taking a more profound look at the components found, for instance, in drones to make sure they will be inaccessible for Russia", the European Commission President explained.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine expected the 10th EU sanctions package against Russia to contain limitations against the Russian nuclear sector and rocket program.

