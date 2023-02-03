All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New sanctions package against Russia to be worth €10 billion – European Commission President

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 16:00

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has announced that the amount of restrictions under the 10th package of sanctions against Russia will amount to 10 billion euros.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia and Russian society are already paying a high price due to the implemented sanctions. The 10th sanctions package is being prepared, we have intentions to implement it by 24 February. It will be worth about €10 billion".

Advertisement:

Von der Leyen added that this package would focus on technology that must not be used by the Russian military machine.

"In other words, we are taking a more profound look at the components found, for instance, in drones to make sure they will be inaccessible for Russia", the European Commission President explained.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine expected the 10th EU sanctions package against Russia to contain limitations against the Russian nuclear sector and rocket program.

Read also the commentary on results of the Summit: Liberation of Crimea, way to the EU, money for armament. Key points of the Ukraine-EU Summit

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: