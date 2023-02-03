President of European Council: the Kremlin won't intimidate us, Ukraine will join EU

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, has said that the European Union will not stop supporting Ukraine despite the Kremlin's threats and Ukraine will become a member of the EU.

Source: Charles Michel at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, reported by European Pravda

Details: "This summit sends two clear messages: the first – for you and for the people of Ukraine – the EU will support you in all possible ways. The Kremlin did not and will not intimidate us. Because the EU and Ukraine are family," Michel said.

"And the second message – the future of Ukraine is within the European Union. Ukrainians have made a clear choice in favour of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Your future is with us in our common European Union. Your destiny is our destiny," the head of the European Council added.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine deserved to start EU membership negotiations this year.

During her visit to Kyiv, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, expressed the opinion that Ukraine would become a member of the European Union.

