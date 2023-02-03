Zelenskyy to journalists: Unite, remind people they are at war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on Ukrainian journalists to unite in order to strengthen the spirit of the people and remind them that the war continues.

Source: Interfax citing Zelenskyy during the press conference on the results of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Quote: "I want to appeal firstly to the journalists of our country. You need to unite as soon as possible, strengthen this spirit, remind those who are resting that we are all at war and remind how it all started. Everyone needs to understand that they are at war. And it's not over yet."

Details: The president emphasised that the stability of Ukrainian defenders depends, in particular, on the motivation provided by the spirit within the state.

Quote: "Spirit and motivation depend on each of us. We should not pay attention to some small things, but focus on the main thing. The main issue of our state is war.

I believe that at the very beginning of the war, the spirit was stronger. We have all been at war. In places where there was no occupation. We had the full feeling that we were all at war. Currently, I see in some cities that they are on a holiday. And I think this is a weakness."

