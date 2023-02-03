All Sections
Defence Minister speaks of negotiations on supply of aircraft to Ukraine: Type of weapons to be discussed with partners

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 February 2023, 19:03
Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that negotiations with Western partners on establishing a platform to supply tactical aircraft to Ukraine are currently ongoing. 

Source: Ministry of Defence on Telegram 

Quote: "What [type of aviation – ed.] it will be, a F-16, a Gripen, it is a question of discussion with our partnering NATO countries."

Details: Reznikov added that, taking the probable Russian offensive into account, Ukraine is negotiating on supply of long-range weapons with a range exceeding 150 kilometres. 

According to Reznikov, such weaponry has proven its efficacy on the battlefield on the example of HIMARS multiple-launch missile system. 

Quote: "They fear HIMARS, so all important warehouses with fuel, ammunition, as well as command points were moved 120 kilometres beyond the frontline. That is why we are discussing weapons with a range of 150 kilometres with our partners. With that, we will be able to target enemy clusters and not let their offensive be a cakewalk."

This was reported by Reznkikov at a special press conference with Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister of National Defence of Poland. 

