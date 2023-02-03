All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Minister speaks of negotiations on supply of aircraft to Ukraine: Type of weapons to be discussed with partners

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 February 2023, 20:03

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that negotiations with Western partners on establishing a platform to supply tactical aircraft to Ukraine are currently ongoing. 

Source: Ministry of Defence on Telegram 

Quote: "What [type of aviation – ed.] it will be, a F-16, a Gripen, it is a question of discussion with our partnering NATO countries."

Details: Reznikov added that, taking the probable Russian offensive into account, Ukraine is negotiating on supply of long-range weapons with a range exceeding 150 kilometres. 

According to Reznikov, such weaponry has proven its efficacy on the battlefield on the example of HIMARS multiple-launch missile system. 

Quote: "They fear HIMARS, so all important warehouses with fuel, ammunition, as well as command points were moved 120 kilometres beyond the frontline. That is why we are discussing weapons with a range of 150 kilometres with our partners. With that, we will be able to target enemy clusters and not let their offensive be a cakewalk."

This was reported by Reznkikov at a special press conference with Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister of National Defence of Poland. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News