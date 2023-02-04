All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 10:27
New prisoners of war exchange: Ukraine sets 116 more people free

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has reported that another large exchange of prisoners of war took place on 4 February, with 116 people having been released.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Details: As Yermak says, among the liberated are defenders of Mariupol, Kherson resistance members, snipers from the Bakhmut front and other heroes of Ukraine.

Quote from Yermak: "87 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of whom are part of the Special Operations Forces. Eight soldiers from the Territorial Defence Forces, seven from the National Guard, six from the National Police, five from the State Border Guard Service, two from the Navy and one from the State Emergency Service.

That includes two officers and 114 privates and sergeants.

In addition, we managed to bring back the bodies of Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, the foreign volunteers who were killed, as well as the body of Yevhen Kulyk, a Ukrainian soldier who perished, who served in the French Foreign Legion and came back to defend Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion."

More details: Meanwhile, the Russian side reports that the PoW exchange took place "through mediation led by the United Arab Emirates," and the occupiers had 63 of their soldiers released.

