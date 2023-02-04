Ukrainian President's Office responds to Medvedev: Ukraine can liberate Crimea using any tools

Adviser to the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, responded to new threats from Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, reminding him that Ukraine can liberate the occupied Crimea as it wants.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "International law is clear. Ukraine can liberate its territories using any tool. Crimea is Ukraine.

Therefore, threats by Russian officials of ‘retribution strikes’ are only a confirmation of the intention to commit mass murders and an attempt to scare in the traditional Russian style. Always ignore Medvedev."

Reminder: On 4 February, Medvedev said that if Ukraine attacks Russian facilities in Crimea, Russia will allegedly "only retaliate", including with nuclear weapons.

