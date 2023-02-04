All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office responds to Medvedev: Ukraine can liberate Crimea using any tools

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 14:31
Ukrainian President's Office responds to Medvedev: Ukraine can liberate Crimea using any tools

Adviser to the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, responded to new threats from Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, reminding him that Ukraine can liberate the occupied Crimea as it wants.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "International law is clear. Ukraine can liberate its territories using any tool. Crimea is Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Therefore, threats by Russian officials of ‘retribution strikes’ are only a confirmation of the intention to commit mass murders and an attempt to scare in the traditional Russian style. Always ignore Medvedev."

Reminder: On 4 February, Medvedev said that if Ukraine attacks Russian facilities in Crimea, Russia will allegedly "only retaliate", including with nuclear weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: