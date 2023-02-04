All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses diversified support for Ukraine with British Prime Minister

European PravdaSaturday, 4 February 2023, 17:09

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Speaking with Rishi Sunak, I thanked him for starting the training of Ukrainian crews on Challenger [tanks]. We talked about further expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, and all-round support for Ukraine in the short and long term. I emphasized: representatives of the aggressor have no place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence posted some photos of Ukrainian tank crews learning to operate Challenger 2 tanks.

As reported, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that the tanks that the UK promised to send to Ukraine will arrive at the front before the summer.

The British government has promised to provide 14 tanks.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News