Zelenskyy discusses diversified support for Ukraine with British Prime Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Speaking with @RishiSunak, I thanked for start training 🇺🇦 crews on Challengers. We talked about further expanding the capabilities of the 🇺🇦 army, all-round support for Ukraine in the short & long term. I emphasized: representatives of the aggressor have no place at @Paris2024. Advertisement: — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 4, 2023

Quote: "Speaking with Rishi Sunak, I thanked him for starting the training of Ukrainian crews on Challenger [tanks]. We talked about further expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, and all-round support for Ukraine in the short and long term. I emphasized: representatives of the aggressor have no place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence posted some photos of Ukrainian tank crews learning to operate Challenger 2 tanks.

As reported, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that the tanks that the UK promised to send to Ukraine will arrive at the front before the summer.

The British government has promised to provide 14 tanks.

